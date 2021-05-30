Two people were killed and over 20 people wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday morning at a South Florida banquet hall.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. outside a concert at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, NBC Miami reports. Three shooters drove up in a white Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting into the crowd with assault rifles and hand guns.

“We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said. “This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act.”

CNBC’s The Profit Marcus Lemonis is offering a $100,000 reward for any information on the suspects.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took eight of the injured to Miami-Dade and Broward hospitals, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Detective Angel Rodriguez. In addition, more than 12 other victims went to various hospitals on their own.

This is the second major shooting in the Miami area over the Memorial Day weekend. Late Friday, one person was killed and six others wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood area of Miami.

“It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder, and it takes all of us to stop this,” Ramirez said. “We really have to put the work in this summer to keep our children and community safe.”