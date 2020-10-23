New Rules and character took center stage at the second and final presidential debate held last nite. Also, the Eagles beat the Giants.

The second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took place at Belmont University last nite. Though it is hard to believe that many folks still remain undecided, especially when over 50 million Americans have already casted their ballots, the 90-minute debate gave Americans the last opportunity to hear the candidate’s go at each other with eleven days left before the election.

The lead up to this debate has had more subplots than the entire Fast and Furious franchise, with highlights including: Trump catching covid at the superspreader event in the Rose Garden (which led to the second debate being cancelled because Trump declined to participate virtually), Obama’s clapback at the Biden rally in Philadelphia earlier this week, and new claims of election interference. Heading into the final presidential debate, I had the Biden-Harris campaign up on my debate scorecard (at best 2-0, at worst 1-0-1). And while the presidential candidates provided equally memorable sound bites and quick substantive jabs at each other (“We gotta be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.” “but what about the cages Joe?”), I think I’d have to give this one to Biden—for the simple fact that he followed the rules better than his opponent, e.g. he answered the moderator’s questions.

For Trump, his "win" is more of a personal victory, only in that he met the low bar of actually participating in a debate—unlike the first presidential debate in which he claims to have “won…over moderator Chris Wallace”— by actually following the new rules that the Commission on Presidential Debates developed.

As arguably the best moderator of the 2020 Debates, NBC News correspondent Kristene Welker wanted all the smoke and posed some of the most poignant questions that the candidates have fielded during this election cycle, ranging from immigration (“how will the 545 children be reunited with the parents who they were separated from at the border?”) to race relations and The Talk (“Do you understand why [..] parents [of Black children] feel for their children?”).

For those who missed it, here are the TL;DR highlights by round:

On Coronavirus:

Trump told the American people that covid is both “going away” but also that we’re “learning to live with it.” He also claimed to have generals lined up to distribute an expected 100M vials of vaccine in a program he calls “Operation Warp Speed,” but later backed off his previous remarks that a vaccine will be ready before election. In addressing his recent diagnosis, Trump claimed that “he’s immune.” He also attacked Biden, stating that Biden’s response to H1N1 was a “total disaster.”

Bide: reminded the American people that Trump’s “ineptitude” is what got us here: “anyone who is responsible for over 210,000 deaths should not be president.” He alsoreferenced the open letter from the New England Medical Journal that calls out “our current political leaders [for] demonstrat[ing] that they are dangerously incompetent” in their response to the pandemic.

On National Security:

Trump claimed that “No one tougher on Russia than me. Nobody tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.” He also made a new claim that he “pre-paid” his taxes, and stated that Kim Jong Un “is just a different type of guy.”

Biden addressed Trump’s accusations about Hunter Biden’s business with Ukraine and the Biden family’s alleged shady foreign business practices..

On American Families:

Trump criticized Obamacare, saying that the “worst part of Obamacare is individual mandate” and suggesting that “pre-existing conditions will remain” covered under his updated plan. He also continued to tout his intended healthcare plan, as well as his claims that Biden wants to socialize healthcare.

Biden said healthcare is not a privilege, but a right. Biden also presented a new “Bidencare” plan, which he described as “Obamacare with public option.”

On Immigration:

Trump peppered Biden with questions about the origin of the much talked about “cages” that children are living in, while insisting that the children currently in ICE detention centers are “well taken care of.”

On Race in America:

Biden talked through several examples that juxtapose the experiences of white parents from Black parents in America (“I never had to tell my daughter to put her hands on the wheel...I never had to tell my son don’t wear a hoodie on”). He called out Trump’s previous position on the Central Park 5, and called Trump “a dog whistle as big as a foghorn.”

Trump claimed that “nobody has done more for the African American people than Donald J. Trump, with the exception of possibly Abraham Lincoln”and that he is “the least racist person in this room; i don’t care who’s in this room.”

On Climate Change

Trump claimed that America has “the cleanest air and cleanest water.”

Biden said climate change is an “existential threat to humanity” and laid out his climate change plan.

On Leadership: the moderator asked what each candidate would say on inauguration day to the people that didn’t vote for him.