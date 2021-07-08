A Pennsylvania father has been arrested over the fentanyl overdose death of his four-year-old son, Avant Redding, who died while in his care back in May, KDAK in Pittsburgh reports.

36-year-old Van Marcus Redding was charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says that Redding picked up his son in the early afternoon on May 7. They went to a family birthday party and then to McDonald’s to order dinner.

Redding told police that his son seemed “unsteady on his feet” after eating a Happy Meal and throwing up.

The paper says that the father took his son to the hospital and that he got into a car accident while heading there. He tells police that the child’s illness was a factor in the accident.

Avant was reportedly dead upon arrival to the hospital. It was later learned that the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Waiting for the results of that toxicology report was the reason for the gap in the boy’s death and Redding’s arrest.

A police search of Redding’s apartment turned up a baggie of white powder that he allegedly told authorities he sold from his home.

“The father had fentanyl in the residence. The child had contact with the fentanyl and is now dead. It’s just an example of the dangers of this horribly powerful drug that’s taken the lives of so many people,” Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said, according to KDKA. “These are the worst types of cases, any time you have a child die. This is a tragic example of the opioid crisis and dangers of heroin and fentanyl.”

Redding was denied bail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, July 9.