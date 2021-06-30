Fabric nightclub, based in London’s Farringdon is set to reopen this summer with a difference.

The venue has announced that they’re introducing a strict ‘no photos, no videos’ policy, advocating for people to “stay in the moment and put away your phone. Enjoy the night.”

Fabric was initially set to reopen on June 21; however, with the Delta coronavirus variant and a spike in cases, the UK government implemented a month-long extension on social restrictions. With delays expected to end on July 19 and Fabric due to open their doors again on July 23, their move to implement the new rule isn’t entirely out of the ordinary.

Since opening back in 1999, the club has always been the nucleus for dance music. Therefore, after a pandemic of screen-filled ordeals and minimal social interaction, it makes sense that Fabric would want to immerse its audience fully in their experience.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, they said: “Fabric is London’s home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression on the dancefloor. As we approach re-opening, we are introducing a strict no photo and no video policy at the club.”

July should also see Fabric release the new installment of the Fabric Presents mix series, courtesy of London techno duo Overmono.