Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds impacted the race.

The Associated Press reports that the runners suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature. An all-night rescue operation involving more than 700 personnel were able to rescue 151 people out of a total of 172 participants.

The runners were racing on an extremely narrow mountain path at an altitude reaching 6,500-9,800 feet. The 100-kilometer race was held Saturday in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province.

Around noon on Saturday, a mountainous section of the race was hit by hail, freezing rain and gales that caused temperatures to plummet, officials from Baiyin told a news briefing on Sunday.

One runner, Mao Shuzhi, told Reuters she turned around when the weather changed.

“The rain was getting heavier and heavier,” said Mao, who was about 24km into the race at the time and had not yet reached the mountains. “At first I was a bit regretful, thinking it might have just been a passing shower, but when I saw the strong winds and rains later through my hotel room window, I felt so lucky that I made the decision.”

Baiyin city Mayor Zhang Xuchen held a news conference later Sunday and apologized as the event organizer. The government promised a full investigation.

“We express deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured,” the mayor said.