During an interview on Sunday for NBC’s Meet the Press, Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, and also a member of Joe Biden’s COVID advisory board, said that the coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. (B.1.1.7) may be infecting children at a higher rate than earlier strains were.

In the same appearance, Osterholm said that the U.S. will see “major challenges” in the fight against COVID before summer. To back his claim, he said that nearly 750 schools in his home state (Minnesota) had reported a case where someone had contracted this particular variant in the past two weeks.

“This B.1.1.7 variant is a brand new ballgame,” Osterholm said, according to The Hill. “In fact, right here in Minnesota, we’re now seeing the other aspect of this B.1.1.7 variant that hasn’t been talked much about, and that is the fact that it infects kids very readily.”

He says the variant is 50 to 100 percent more infectious than other COVID strains, and also added that those infected by it have a 55 percent greater chance of getting severely ill.

“Unlike the previous strains of the virus, we didn’t see children under eighth grade get infected often, or they were not frequently very ill,” he added. “They didn’t transmit to the rest of the community. That’s why I was one of those people very strongly supporting reopening in-class learning. B.1.1.7 turns that on its head.”

He says that B.1.1.7 is behind the spike in cases currently hitting the Upper Midwest and Northeast, which he classified as the beginning of a fourth wave. He says that the current administration is doing a good job of vaccinating Americans, but that the rollout isn’t being done fast enough to prevent a surge.

While speaking to Fox News Sunday, he also suggested that new lockdowns would have to be a consideration, as he told them “[T]here isn’t a country in the world right now that has seen a big increase in this [variant] that is not locking down.”

Osterholm’s comments come as the country continues an ongoing vaccine rollout that has seen nearly 20 percent of Americans fully vaccinated, and nearly one-third of Americans getting at least one (of the two) necessary vaccine doses. Forbes adds that experts are also having an ongoing debate regarding whether or not B.1.1.7 does indeed spread amongst children more easily than other strains. They also added an alternative opinion, this one coming from ex-Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb, that a “true fourth wave” isn’t a foregone conclusion due to the amount of Americans (about 60 million) that have been immunized.