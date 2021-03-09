These Women Will Make You Feel More Hopeful About Climate Change

As climate change disproportionately affects women and they often are on the front lines of the climate crisis, women are uniquely situated to be agents of change. This was recognized in the Paris Agreement, which outlined the global need to further empower women in environmental decision-making.

From climate activists to policy-makers to environmental scientists, women across the world are leading the fight against some of the greatest ecological issues of the time. These are just some of the women that you should know of.