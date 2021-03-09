These Women Will Make You Feel More Hopeful About Climate Change
As climate change disproportionately affects women and they often are on the front lines of the climate crisis, women are uniquely situated to be agents of change. This was recognized in the Paris Agreement, which outlined the global need to further empower women in environmental decision-making.
From climate activists to policy-makers to environmental scientists, women across the world are leading the fight against some of the greatest ecological issues of the time. These are just some of the women that you should know of.
Melati Wijsen
Melati Wijsen is an 18-year-old Indonesian/Dutch activist and change maker and the founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags, leading the movement driven by youth since 2013.
Sylvia Earle
Dr. Sylvia Earle or “her deepness” is an American oceanographer, founder of Mission Blue, aquanaut, former chief scientist of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
Leah Thomas
Leah Thomas is an eco-creative, communicator, and social justice activist. She is the founder of Intersectional Environmentalist, exploring the intersections of social and environmental justice.
Sophia Li
Sophia Li is a journalist and sustainable fashion advocate.
Xiye Bastida
Xiye Bastida was born and raised in Mexico as part of the Otomi-Toltec Indigenous Peoples. She is a teenage climate activist based in New York City and one of the lead organizers of the Fridays For Future youth climate strike movement.
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson is a marine biologist, policy expert, writer, and founder and CEO of Ocean Collectiv.
Tolmeia Gregory
Tolmeia Gregory is a 20-year-old climate justice activist, slow-fashion advocate, and digital artist.
Vanessa Nakate
Vanessa Nakate is a Ugandan climate justice activist that made headlines after being cropped from a photo of Greta Thunberg. She’s the founder of 1 Million Activist Stories, a vessel to project stories of climate activists.
Evelyn Acham
Evelyn Acham is a climate justice activist in Uganda, organizing climate strikes with the Fridays for Future movement.