Bill Gates reportedly seemed on the “verge of tears” when discussing his marriage with Melinda at a private Q&A session at an Allen & Co. “summer camp for billionaires” last week.

As the New York Post reports, an attendee claims Bill got emotional during an “off the record” Q&A session about climate change when CNBC host Becky Quick asked about his divorce and the future of his foundation.

“He fessed up to messing up,” the attendee said, adding that he did not use the word “affair.”

“He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce] was his fault. He did seem a bit emotional about it. He might have been on the verge of tears.”