Somebody might want to tell Joey Chestnut about some recent figures shared by University of Michigan researchers.

A nutritional index recently released by the School of Public Health, Department of Environmental Health Sciences in the Nature Food journal points out and ranks foods based on minutes gained or lost of “healthy” life per serving, with over 5,800 foods found in the U.S. observed in the index.

The foods, which range from 74 minutes lost to 80 minutes gained, point to hot dogs, burgers, sugary drinks, and others having the most healthy minutes lost. Vegetables, fruits, cooked grains and cereals pointed to the largest time gains. Healthy life gains, in this context, mean an increase in “good-quality and disease-free life expectancy,” as The Conversation reports.

“We use the results to inform marginal dietary substitutions, which are realistic and feasible,” the study’s authors wrote. “We find that small, targeted, food-level substitutions can achieve compelling nutritional benefits and environmental impact reductions.”