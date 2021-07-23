Dr. Anthony Fauci has chimed in on the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols, which dictate that any outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday, the NFL sent out a memo to teams in the league explaining the new regulations. If a game cannot be rescheduled within the 18-week schedule due to any potential outbreaks of COVID-19 in unvaxxed players, the team will be forced to forfeit and be issued a loss. Players from both teams of any forfeited games will not be paid if the games don’t go ahead, and the team responsible for any cancellations as a result of unvaccinated players will be forced to cover the financial losses.

While some players, such as DeAndre Hopkins, have expressed their displeasure about the news, America’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Fauci, thinks these rules are a good step.