An elections equipment manufacturer is suing Newsmax and the owner of One American News Network after it became the target of false conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election.

As reported by NBC News, Dominion Voting Systems is seeking around $1.6 billion in defamation damages from the two media companies, both of which have continued to argue that former President Donald Trump didn’t actually lose the 2020 election.

Dominion claims that both companies purposefully spread false information about its voting machines in order to gain a profit. “Newsmax helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote,” Dominion’s lawyers claimed in one suit.

The voting systems company has previously sued MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, lawyers Sydney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani over similar claims, all of which are pending lawsuits.

“This barrage of lies by the defendants and others have caused — and continue to cause — severe damage to our company, customers, and employees,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in an emailed statement to the outlet. “We have no choice but to seek to hold those responsible to account.”

Both Newsmax and OAN emerged as two of Trump’s most diehard media supporters after his defeat in the 2020 election. In April, Newsmax issued an apology and retraction after it settled a lawsuit with Dominion employee Eric Coomer, an apology which has now been deleted from the site. Both companies did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.