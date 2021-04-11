DMX’s hometown of Yonkers is looking to honor the late rapper with a public memorial service.

According to TMZ, Mayor Mike Spano is willing to host a public service in order to ease the burden on X’s family, and has reportedly recommended Yonkers Raceway, the city’s largest outdoor venue, as a potential site for the event.

While the horse racing facility seats up to 7,500 people, that number would be scaled down dramatically due to COVID-19 state regulations. A family spokesperson told TMZ that they plan on meeting Monday with Spano to work on finalizing plans.

Regardless of where the potential memorial takes place, the Yonkers mayor has also considered honoring DMX with a “lasting gesture” in the form of a statue, street name, or mural. Although X was born in Mount Vernon, New York, he was raised in Yonkers.

The 50-year-old hip-hop legend died Friday after spending the past week in a coma following a massive heart attack on April 2. His family released a statement following the news, writing, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”