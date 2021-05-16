Disney World has changed their mask rule.

The sprawling theme park and tourist attraction updated their health and safety guidelines, announcing that as of today, face masks are “optional” within the parks outdoor common areas, including on pool decks. With that being said, Disney clarified that masks must still be worn by guests ages two and older “upon entering and throughout all attractions. This simply means that masks must still be worn indoors, but that guests can take them off when they step outside.

These changes, which follow the CDC’s most recent guidelines, were also embraced by Universal Orlando, which said that their guests also did not need to wear masks when outside. However at SeaWorld Orlando, the aquatic theme park said that fully vaccinated guests no longer needed to wear masks anywhere on their grounds.

The Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California recently reopened itself after a grueling 13 month closure, and Disney World has been opened at reduced capacity since July of 2020.

Disney World additionally made headlines earlier this month when a former employee, who broke down the debacle in a now viral video, received a lifetime ban from Disney for drinking from the theme park’s public fountains.

Jason Jeter said he was heading to the Grand Floridian, when the Orange County police and Disney security pulled up to his car and demanded he leave the property. Universal Orlando Resort additionally threw shade at the former Disney employee, posting a photo of one of their public fountains on Instagram with the caption, “PSA: Made for splashing, not drinking.”