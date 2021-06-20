Scott Fischer, the CEO of Dippin’ Dots, is being sued by a former girlfriend for allegedly sending private sexual images of her to various people.

In a lawsuit filed this month in Oklahoma and obtained by TMZ, Amanda Brown claims that Fischer, following the end of their two-year relationship, “engaged in a relentless and vicious campaign of harassment and retaliation” which culminated in his “non-consensual dissemination of her private sexual images to third parties,” including her mother.

Brown also claims Fischer threatened to release nude images of her to Pornhub.

In one alleged communication, Brown says Fischer wrote, “F*** you. I’m going to do whatever I can to hurt you, watch what I’m about to do,” adding, “I just sent your nudes out to everyone … I’m going to make sure any sex pics, bad pics are sent to your employer … then I’ll sue you for [the dog] … do you want to see what war is like … I’m about to show you.”

Should Brown’s allegations prove true, Fischer could face time in prison. In Oklahoma, it’s a felony to disseminate without consent the private sexual image of another with the intent to harass, intimidate or coerce the other.