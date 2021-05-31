Two Denver Police officers shot and killed a man who authorities say threatened them with an assault rifle on Sunday after he allegedly confronted a beer store’s drive-thru clerk.

A clerk at the Great American Beer Store called police around 2:50 p.m. after the man allegedly told her he wanted to “kill cops,” KDVR reported.

Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas said authorities asked the man, who he described as a “Black male,” to put his weapon down when they arrived and that the suspect reportedly did not comply. Both officers on the scene shot the suspect before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to KDVR.

Thomas said the man’s intent was “unknown” and that authorities are investigating the incident. Police closed the area down during the investigation.