A New York City-based drug dealer was arrested this week after the Maine DEA discovered four pounds of cocaine disguised as a cake in his vehicle.

John Cedeno, otherwise known as “Papers,” of New York and Chelsy Cochran of Winslow, Maine, are facing serious charges after federal agents caught them traveling along I-295 with a “significant amount of cocaine,” the MDEA said in a news release.

After a drug-sniffing K9 alerted authorities to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, agents located approximately four pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine wrapped in cake packaging. The street value of the cocaine seized is $200,000, officials said. The DEA believes the drugs were being transported to Maine for distribution in Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

The Maine DEA had previously charged Cedeno in 2015 with aggravated drug trafficking after authorities found him with 38 grams of heroin, a handgun and “several thousand dollars.” He was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to four years in prison.

Cedeno and Cochran were transported to the Kennebec County Jail and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drug, a Class “A” offense. Bail was set by a bail commissioner Tuesday night at $750,000 on Cedeno and $50,000 on Cochran. Both will likely have an initial appearance Wednesday in Kennebec County Court.