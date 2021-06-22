A mother in Dallas has been arrested and is facing capital murder charges in her 7-year-old daughter’s stabbing death.

Madison Petry died Thursday after being stabbed over 30 times, court documents obtained by the Associated Press reveal. Now, her 23-year-old mother, Troyshaye Mone Hall, is being charged with her daughter’s killing as well as stabbing a 16-year-old boy, who was reportedly friends with her brother.

Petry was pronounced dead at the hospital after Hall’s mother claimed she was taking a bath when she heard screaming, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. Hall’s brother then reportedly told her that Hall stabbed the teenage boy. As the two tried to take her knife away, according to the document, Hall then stabbed her own daughter.

Fox 4 reports that police say Hall confessed to the murder, and that an off-duty Dallas County sheriff’s deputy, who lived next door, stepped in to assist. Hall reportedly claimed her daughter was sexually assaulted, but police have not shared anything to support her claim, Fox 4 reports.

Petry’s initial autopsy revealed over 30 stab wounds, the affidavit reads. As of Saturday, Hall was being held on $1.5 million bond at Dallas County Jail.

Police say the 16-year-old boy—who was reportedly stabbed in his shoulder and lower back—survived his injuries.