U.S. Marshals have arrested a couple that has been accused of a shooting inside a movie theater back on Jan. 9.

The incident happened at an AMC in Atlanta, and was allegedly preceded by the couple being shushed.

On Wednesday it was announced that the two, 20-year-old Camryn King and 22-year-old Yvonne Crawford, were arrested in Indiana. They’ve both been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They’ll both be extradited back to Atlanta.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a 22-year-old victim went to see a movie with her wife. She exited the theater shortly after 9 p.m. after getting shot in the shoulder and phoned for help. She claims that a group behind her was being too loud, she turned around to shush them, got into a brief argument with the now-arrested couple, and the man is then alleged to have pulled out a handgun from the woman’s purse before firing. Police say one gunshot was heard inside the theater. Surveillance video was later released in an effort to find the suspects.

The victim was stable when she was taken to the hospital, and the injuries she suffered as a result of the shooting are not life-threatening.

King had previous arrests for theft and drug possession. Crawford had no existing criminal record.