Complete with artificial gravity and untold amounts of bragging rights for its eventual passengers/guests, a so-called “space hotel” is aiming to open its proverbial doors as soon as 2027. Given that we’re all still stuck in a pandemic-inspired time loop, it’s likely worth noting that 2021 is indeed a mere six years away.

The commendable effort is detailed in this recent report from Jeff Spry for Space.com, which states the Orbital Assembly Corporation is aiming to begin building the private Voyager Station in 2025.

Per the company, whichearlier this year held a First Assembly virtual event, Voyager Station will mark a leveraging of “the technologies of space and the comforts of Earth” in pursuit of what they’re billing as “a unique experience unparalleled in history.”

Thanks to simulated gravity, according to OAC, patrons will be able to enjoy amenities including toilet facilities, showers, and beds that function in a manner “similar to” that found on Earth.

The craft’s luxury villas will be available for week-long bookings, monthly rentals, or outright purchases. Each villa will feature sleeping space for as many as 16 people. The hotel suites, meanwhile, will be able to be booked for three-day trips or month-long rentals. These spaces accommodate up to two people.

Per Spry’s report, OAC was opened for private investors to purchase a stake in the company through April 1 of this year. And while there’s still much left to do before launch, a separate Fox Business report lists the planned opening year for the luxury hotel as 2027. Furthermore, a reported $1 million has already been raised.

In the aforementioned First Assembly event in January, CEO John Blincow fielded a question about crew training methods. According to Blincow, he’ll be looking to NASA and other agencies to assist in providing a crew with space experience. The OAC team will also be training their own people, who will later replace the agency-trained crew over time.

“Crew training for deep-space exploration is not our thing,” Blincow said. “But we will be training crews for space construction, not for [the] gravity ring. That is going to be a completely automated construction. But when it comes time for for us to start building Voyager Station, then we will launch OCC Alpha, which is the command center for the construction. And that’s going to have about six or eight people on board and they will be building the station with both robotics and astronauts and the machines we use for construction.”

Below, peep some renderings of everything from the possible hotel suites to the bar. And for more additional info on Voyager Station developments, click here.

Image via Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC)

Image via Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC)

Image via Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC)