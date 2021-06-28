The city of Toronto has released a report recommending that Dundas Street be renamed due to its namesake’s ties to slavery.

The street is named after Scottish politician Henry Dundas, First Viscount Melville, who actively attempted to obstruct the abolition of slavery in the British Empire from 1791 to the end of his political career. He had virtually no connection to Toronto.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory released a statement on the issue, mentioning that both he and the City Manager have agreed to start working on the process of renaming the street.

“An objective reading of the history, the significance of this street which crosses our city, the fact Mr. Dundas had virtually no connection to Toronto and most importantly, our strong commitment to equity, inclusion and reconciliation make this a unique and symbolically important change,” Tory said.

“This is a moment in time when it is important to make a statement to the entire community about including those who have been marginalized and recognizing the significant effect past history can have on present day lives.”

The renaming of Dundas will inveitably be an elongated and expensive process, since more than 730 street signs, two subway stations, three parks, a public library, 625 Bike Share stations and Green P lots, a police division, highway signage, and more will need to be relabeled as well. Costs are estimated to be around $5.1 and $6.3 million.

The new report comes in response to a petition signed by 14,000 people, which was launched last June and called for the street’s name to be changed amid anti-racism protests in Toronto and globally. “We also believe that this process should be transparent and undertaken in partnership particularly with Black-lead organizations and historical societies, Indigenous groups and other community representatives that accurately reflect the rich cultural diversity of the city of Toronto, in order to create a long list of potential candidates,” states the petition.