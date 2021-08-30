A judge in Chicago has revoked a mother’s custody of her 11-year-old son because she has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rebecca Firlit, a divorced 39-year-old who’s shared joint custody with her ex-husband for the past seven years, has had her child visitation rights taken away by Cook County judge James Shapiro because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Firlit received the news during a child support hearing earlier this month. Appearing alongside her ex-husband in virtual court, Shapiro reportedly asked her whether she had been vaccinated. Firlit told Shapiro she had not because she has had bad reactions to vaccines in the past.

“One of the first things he asked me when I got on the Zoom call was whether or not I was vaccinated, which threw me off because I asked him what it had to do with the hearing,” Firlit told the Sun-Times. “I was confused because it was just supposed to be about expenses and child support. I asked him what it had to do with the hearing, and he said, ‘I am the judge, and I make the decisions for your case.’”