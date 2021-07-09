The CDC has released updated guidance in which schools are advised to fully reopen this fall.

The new guidance—first detailed in a report from the New York Times on Friday—includes added language underlining what the agency says is the “importance of offering in-person learning,” regardless of whether a specific school is able to follow all COVID-19 prevention recommendations.

School district leaders will now be encouraged to make their own decisions regarding whether to ramp up or loosen specific policies, i.e. social distancing and masks, by keeping an eye on locally focused COVID-19 numbers.

“Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority,” the agency said in the updated guidance, which is available to read in full here.