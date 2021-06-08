A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son was arrested Tuesday, ABC News reports.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez of California, was arrested in Denver, Colorado after the body of her 7-year-old son Liam Husted was found by a hiker in Mountain Springs, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that police obtained her arrest warrant after the boy was discovered near State Route 160. The 31-year-old woman is now pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Lt. Raymond Spencer said the police identified Liam while working with San Jose Police, and that the mother traveled with the boy on May 24 in a dark blue 2008 Dodge Caliber hatchback, which was “packed with belongings.” Eventually, Rodriguez’s car was spotted near Grand Junction Colorado on May 29, and she checked into a Denver-area hotel two days later.

After a family friend reported the pair were missing for two weeks when the boy’s body was found, police released photos and Rodriguez’s license plate to track down the mother. Police say Liam’s father is not considered a suspect and that he reported his son missing on June 1. There is still no known motive for Liam’s murder, authorities say.