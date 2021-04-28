Move over, hockey. There’s a new Battle of Alberta in town. In what is surely the most 2021 intercity conflict to ever happen in Canada, the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton are racing to see which of their cities can reach the highest COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

The friendly competition comes as Alberta has begun to publish more detailed vaccination data, including demographic info, supply levels, and distribution. Mayor of Edmonton Don Iveson began the battle by tweeting the challenge at Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“I am all for a friendly Battle of #Alberta on vaccination uptake now that we can see these #COVID19AB immunization stats at the #YEGmetro regional level,” Iveson wrote, tagging Nenshi.

To which Nenshi replied: “I say, challenge accepted!”

Even the Vaccine Hunters Canada Twitter account is joining in on the Albertan rivalry.

Edmonton is currently maintaining its lead, with 28.3 percent of people receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Calgary is close behind at 25.2 percent, according to CTV News.