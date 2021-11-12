As the world continues to debate whether Chris Pratt’s recent shout-out to his wife Nicole Schwarzenegger on Instagram was patronizing or not, Busy Philipps has decided to weigh in on the subject.

On the latest episode of her podcast Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, the actress said that Pratt’s post meant for his wife on her birthday was toxic, and reinforced the notion of a power imbalance seen in a lot of relationships.

“You’re probably not the type of lady that will laugh enthusiastically if you’re with a man and he starts to make very tired gender jokes about responsibilities and duties,” she said. “And even like, the fucking tired bit that he’s doing which is ‘She runs the show I occasionally open a bag of pickles’. That’s how fucking dumb what he said is. You are a Marvel superhero. You made $480 million last year. You work non-stop. You don’t just open a fucking jar of pickles.”

Philipps then accused Pratt of being possessive of his wife. “He has possessions, and she’s one of them,” she said. “What she does in their household is probably a lot. She probably does a lot of the domestic labor. They have a kid and whatever. That is actually legitimately a lot of fucking work. But by the way he’s talking about himself, putting himself in it, in the center of it, it makes it seem like it’s bullshit.”

Philipps said full disclaimer that she was once even friends with the actor she is now bashing, saying that she even went on a vacation with Pratt and Farris while the latter was pregnant with the son they share named Jack. Philipps said Pratt was “super nice and funny” but added that he was a “doomsday prepper” and that he “drank a lot.”

Pratt’s post was also criticized by his fans after they read part of it as a slight dig at Jack. In the birthday shout-out, he thanked Schwarzenegger for giving him “a healthy daughter,” which some fans saw as an indirect insult toward his and Faris’ son, who was born premature and has suffered health complications as a result.

Pratt has previously spoken on his son Jack, most extensively at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies in 2014. “I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them,” Pratt said. “Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and ‘Daniel Tiger,’ and, believe it or not, loves vegetables. Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favorite foods.”

