Two Montana brothers are facing multiple federal charges after being captured on video confronting Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who became known after diverting rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the failed coup.

In a viral video from the January 6 riot, Joshua Hughes and Jerod Hughes are seen leading the mob that chased Goodman. He was able to led the mob away from the Senate Chamber while politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, were still trying to evacuate.

“When Officer Goodman reached the second floor, he positioned himself so that he was between the rioters and the Senate floor — which had not yet been evacuated,” an FBI affidavit filed in court states.

“Realizing that he could not prevent the mob from storming the Senate floor by himself, Officer Goodman baited the rioters into continuing to follow him — luring them away from the Senate floor and into an adjacent hallway,” it continues.

The brothers were among the first to break into the Capitol building. In the video, Jerod is seen wearing a QAnon sweatshirt and accosting Goodman. Despite initially being led away, the brothers did eventually make it to the Senate Chamber where they “sat in Senators’ chairs, opened Senators’ desks, and reviewed sensitive material stored therein,” according to the criminal complaint.

According to the Daily Beast, on January 11 the brothers turned themselves in after seeing themselves on the news and believing they were wanted by the FBI.

The Hughes brothers face nine charges each for their participation in the riot. The charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building, and disrupting government business. They join the more than 150 people who have been charged in connection with the January 6 attack.

Following his heroic actions, Goodman was given the honor of escorting Vice President Kamala Harris during Joe Biden’s inauguration. He was also promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms.