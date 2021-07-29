A Bronx mother is facing a slew of charges after over 25 ounces of cocaine was found in her daughter’s diaper bag.

Shante Pleasant has since been hit with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession with intent to sell, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to a press release from the New York State Police.

The 33-year-old woman had been pulled over by state troopers during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon in Coxsackie, New York, where she was cited for not having a valid driver’s license. She was traveling with her 7-month-old daughter and 13-year-old daughter at the time.

While searching her 2008 Dodge Charger, police found 25.3 ounces of cocaine inside the diaper bag. The car was subsequently towed. She’s now being held in a local jail as she awaits a court hearing. Her children are now in the care of relatives in Coxsackie.

