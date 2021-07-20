A 22-year-old Brazilian influencer died Thursday in a motorcycle accident while traveling the country, according to local outlets.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Tempo, Júlia Hennessy Cayuela died in the motorcycle accident in São José dos Pinhais, after captioning her final Instagram post, “Life is short, let’s be crazy. Me, you, God and the road! Your dreams are mine too.”

Her husband Daniel Cayuela was injured in the accident and was hospitalized during their trip through southern Brazil, as the pair were struck by a truck switching lanes, G1 reports.