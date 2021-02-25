A woman in Paranagua, Brazil fought off a man who tried to enter her home while she was filming a video for Instagram.

Angela Goncalves was taking the video with her back turned to her home’s sliding glass doors, which were open. At one point in the footage, you can see a man standing in her yard and watching her dance and walks inside. When the man comes towards her and tries to grab her, she quickly starts punching and kicking him before he escapes.

“I get scared and act naturally as if I knew him until he reacts with the intentions of grabbing me,” she said on Facebook, according to The New York Post. She also shared her IG video. “On that, with my docile pit bull instinct, I beat the hell out of him,” she added and explained how she fended him off. “The glass door is partially closed for those who pass on the street without having a clear view from the inside.”

“I was with my 11-year-old daughter when he came in. I attacked him with a thousand different things in my mind about what could happen,” she told local media. Goncalves—who is also a nurse—reported the incident to the police and asked her neighbors if anyone knew him.

“No one has seen him around here before,” she said, per Newsbreak. She’s now planning to strengthen her gate so it’s more secure.