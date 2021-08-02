A brawl over counterfeit Lollapalooza tickets resulted in three men crashing through the window of the Congress Hotel across the street from Chicago’s Grant Park.

CBS Chicago reports two of the men, 29 and 38, had started arguing with another man who allegedly sold them the fake tickets around 5:45 p.m. in front of the hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

When the two men realized their tickets were fake, they confronted the seller on the sidewalk and got into a scuffle that led all three crashing through a plate-glass window.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 38-year-old man suffered minor cuts to his head and both of his legs. The 29-year-old suffered a laceration to his left leg, and the alleged seller of the tickets, 26, had minor cuts to his back, head and both of his legs.

All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital where they were said to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, the man accused of selling the fake tickets was in custody late Sunday.

The four-day music festival started in the Windy City’s Grant Park on Thursday with roughly 100,000 daily attendees. The highly-anticipated event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.