Violence continues to spike in Miami leading to an especially gruesome act.

Miami’s Fox affiliate reported on Sunday that a 12-year-old boy was abducted, sexually assaulted, and shot over the weekend. Per the Miami-Dade Police Department, a suspect in a black car kidnapped the boy at about 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. He then drove a few blocks where he raped the boy before shooting him in the head and shoving him out of the vehicle.

Fortunately for the victim, the gunshot didn’t kill him. Also, a citizen near the scene of the crime heard him calling for help and was able to come to his rescue.

“He was screaming. ‘Help someone, help me, please,’” the man identified as Johnny told reporters. He took the bleeding boy to a nearby store where he contacted the police.

“I bring him to the store so they can call the police for him. He was conscious, then he fell on the sidewalk and said he had been shot,” Johnny said before questioning what type of person would do this to a child. “I couldn’t sleep at all that night, you know?”

This heinous act adds to a Spring Break full of violence and arrests. Local authorities have recorded more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 100 gun seizures after people flocked to Miami to escape quarantine. This includes the arrests of Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor who are accused of drugging and raping a woman who eventually died from an overdose.