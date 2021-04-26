Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized more than $4 million of suspected methamphetamine, which they say was stored inside a tractor-trailer containing what officials are describing as “funky pickles.”

Officers inspected the shipment of cucumber pickles on April 17 at the Pharr-Reynose International Bridge cargo facility, before eventually finding 114 packages of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside of the pickles. The shipment was valued at $4,343,000, according to a release from the CBP.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the matter, as the CBP’s Office of Field Operations seized the drugs along with the vehicle that was carrying them.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”

CBP South Texas shared a photo of the shipment on its Twitter account, calling the cucumber pickles “funky pickles.”