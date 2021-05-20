First Lady Jill Biden is alleged to have said Vice President Kamala Harris could “go fuck” herself following a tense moment during a 2019 primary debate.

At the time of the debate, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election. With the now-president entering the debate as a frontrunner, Harris’ team—as reported in a new book from Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere—was in search of a strategy to make a splash with donors.

Ultimately, that strategy turned to Harris calling out Biden for his comments about the so-called “civility” of his early days in Washington working with pro-segregation members of Senate.

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris said to Biden at the debate. “But I also believe, and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that but you also worked with them to oppose busing.”

In an excerpt from Dovere’s book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump book published by Politico this week, Jill Biden is alleged to have voiced her frustrations over Harris’ decision to press her husband on this issue at the debate.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” Biden reportedly said as she spoke with supporters on the phone one week after the debate. “Go fuck yourself.”

As previously reported, the new book also includes insight on what Obama was allegedly saying about Trump during the former Apprentice host’s single term in the White House. Obama is alleged to have called Trump a “corrupt motherfucker” and a “racist, sexist pig,” among other things.