The Black-Owned Shopping Guide

In the midst of racial injustice that has reignited Black Lives Matter protests globally, there are a number of ways to support the Black community. Diverting your purchasing power to more Black-owned businesses is an important and effective one, helping to strengthen Black economies and address the racial wealth gap.

Practicing anti-racist shopping habits is not optional but necessary for addressing white supremacy in systems like the fashion industry. For this reason, we've compiled a comprehensive list to get you started this season. After this, continuing to research and utilizing tools such as Shoppe Black are great next steps to make shopping Black more than a holiday commitment.