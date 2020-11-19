The Black-Owned Shopping Guide
In the midst of racial injustice that has reignited Black Lives Matter protests globally, there are a number of ways to support the Black community. Diverting your purchasing power to more Black-owned businesses is an important and effective one, helping to strengthen Black economies and address the racial wealth gap.
Practicing anti-racist shopping habits is not optional but necessary for addressing white supremacy in systems like the fashion industry. For this reason, we've compiled a comprehensive list to get you started this season. After this, continuing to research and utilizing tools such as Shoppe Black are great next steps to make shopping Black more than a holiday commitment.
Tia Adeola Ruffle Mask
With social distancing and wearing masks still an essential part of keeping yourself and your community safe, a face mask is a thoughtful gift this season. This ruffle mask by Tia Adeola is both practical and cute. The young designer's goal is to reconceptualize history through the lens of fashion to include people of color, drawing from classical Renaissance art.
BLK & Bold Coffee
Founded by childhood friends, BLK&Bold Coffee, available on Amazon, was the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee brand. BLK & Bold pledges 5% of its profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness.
Hair Love
Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry is a celebration of father and daughter relationships everywhere and an ode to loving your natural hair. This sweet book is the perfect gift for the child in your life.
Powerhandz Weighted Baseball and Softball Gloves
Powerhandz Weighted Baseball and Softball Gloves are training gloves for the athlete looking to improve their performance and finger and forearm strength. The Black-owned fitness brand also has a variety of other football, baseball, and boxing gear.
Bask & Bloom Hair Masque
Bask & Bloom founder Candera Thompson launched the natural beauty brand after experiencing postpartum hair loss. Full of herb extracts, this hair masque is formulated to restore and strengthen your hair with nourishing ingredients for intense moisture.
Coco and Breezy Sunglasses
Twin designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson established Coco and Breezy with eyewear designs in 2009 and they've since been worn by Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Kelly Osbourne, Nicki Minaj, and more. Their signature eyewear designs (such as the Amazonia, Artemis, Zesiro, and fashion blue-light glasses) are a great designer gift for any eyewear enthusiast.
Frugal Bookstore
Frugal Bookstore, the only bookstore in Roxbury and the first black-owned bookstore in Boston, has a variety of books that primarily focus on people of color, including memoirs, children’s books, and more.
Made Gold Denim
Founded in 2014, Made Gold recently relaunched under Black ownership and creative direction. Marika Amegah has come to the forefront of the brand as lead designer and creative director after ghost designing since Made Gold's inception. Check out their denim for their signature lace-up design.
Mented Eyeshadow
Mented Cosmetics is a black-owned makeup brand started in 2017 by founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller with the goal of providing women of color with more beauty options. Try their vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free everyday palettes, available on Amazon.