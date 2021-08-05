Black activist Vauhxx Booker accused two men of threatening him with a noose in an attack last year, but now he’s facing charges in connection with the incident.

Booker, who lives in Bloomington, Indiana, accused two white men, Sean Purdy and Jerry Edward Cox, of assaulting him on July 4, 2020 when he was walking to a park to meet with friends. He claimed that at one point during the assault, one of the attackers directed a racial slur at him and told someone to “get a noose.” Purdy claimed to state investigators that he got into an argument with Booker and a friend of his because they were on “private property,” and that Booker punched him during the incident.

The two men were arrested and charged with criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery. Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant, who charged Purdy and Cox, was later replaced by special prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp. On Friday, Leerkamp charged Booker with felony battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass. A report from state investigators indicated there were multiple crimes committed by the two white men, but also by Booker. Oliphant initially refused to charge Booker, but Leerkamp decided differently.

In a press conference held this week, NBC News reports that Booker has criticized the decision to charge him. He claimed that while he was originally open to resolving the case, he’s since decided otherwise because he would be required to sign a confidentiality agreement and apologize to the men who targeted him in an allegedly racially motivated attack.