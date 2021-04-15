As the weather warms up, it’s only natural to want to get into shape—and what better city to work out in than Los Angeles? LA is known for having endless perfect weather and gorgeous beach scenery, which makes exercising outdoors a no-brainer.

But a great outdoor gym needs to be worth the drive through notorious LA traffic. It should have diverse equipment, knowledgeable trainers, positive customer service, and reasonable prices (all of which are hard to find in LA). The gyms on this list have some of the best online reviews and have managed to replicate their indoor gym magic outside of the gym walls. Here are 11 of the best outdoor gyms in the LA area.