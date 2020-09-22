28 Instagram Accounts to Follow for Self-Care
2020 has been the single most disappointing year of many people's lives. Imagine being an Olympic-level athlete training for a single shining moment at the Tokyo 2020 games... that's on pause. Imagine being a high school senior and incoming college freshman, ready for the most exciting and liberating year of your young life... not so fast. Imagine you were planning to get married to the love of your life in April, or move from the Midwest to Los Angeles in March, or leave your parents' place for good in June. Everything is on hold.
Even for those of us without life-changing plans -- those of us who just wanted to see F9 in the spring and play basketball at the park all summer -- 2020 has been deeply, uniquely frustrating. And with the prospect of a controversial election in November, climate change fueling meteorological catastrophes on both coasts, and no end in sight to the pandemic... well, it's tempting to curl up in bed and stay hidden until 2022.
Resist that urge. There's plenty to accomplish in the final few months of 2020 (voting, for example) and brighter days are just beyond the horizon. These 28 Instagram accounts will help you stay strong, stay sane, and stay positive until the lock downs are lifted, the virus is in retreat, and a new old white guy is President.
Calm
Who? Calm is probably the most popular sleep and meditation app in America. It offers breathing exercises, sleep stories, and other tools to help users get a full night's rest.
Why Follow? The Calm app is the main event, but the company's Instagram account (@calm) is also great. It provides resources like thoughtful, peppy messages, snippets of sleep stories, sweeping nature scenes, inspirational quotes, and previews of soothing music. When you're feeling overworked or under stress, visit this Insta for a moment of peace.
Sara Kuburic
Who? Sara Kuburic is an existential therapist and life coach who shares useful resources for managing daily life on her uber-popular Instagram.
Why Follow? News flash, buddy: you need a therapist, I need a therapist, we all need a therapist. If that wasn't true before 2020, it will certainly be true by the time this pandemic ends. Therapy can help you understand why you're feeling so angry and anxious all the time, and help you develop methods to cope with these issues. Kuburic's Instagram (@millennial.therapist) isn't as good as talking to a therapist in the flesh, but it's a great source of tips and tools to help you cope with day-to-day pressures.
Cardi B
Who? Cardi B is a rapper, a Bronx native, a fashion icon, and one of the greatest philosophers of the 21st century.
Why Follow? For wisdom, of course. Whenever I feel shitty, I ask friends who are smarter than me for advice. Talking with someone wiser than you helps put things in perspective. They know when you need to laugh, they know when you need to reflect, and they know when you need to cry for a couple hours. These days, though, I don't have to call my smarter friends, because I've got Cardi B's Instagram (@iamcardib). She delivers all the wisdom I need, and she certainly makes me laugh and cry.
Jessamyn Stanley
Who? Jessamyn Stanley (@mynameisjessamyn) is a massively popular yoga teacher, advocate for body positivity, and writer based in North Carolina.
Why Follow? Because not only is Jessamyn an incredible instructor who will get you excited about doing yoga, but she also doles out shots of inspiration and positivity that will make you feel unbeatable. This is really a catch-all self-care Instagram follow -- you'll be inspired to be physically active, you'll be encouraged by a passionately positive instructor, and you'll literally fall in love with this woman's incomparable spirit.
DJ Townsel
Who? DJ Townsel is a former NFL and CFL football player and current international yoga instructor with a following of more than 100,000 on Instagram (@dade2shelby).
Why Follow? Because yoga ain't just for the ladies, fellas! Yoga challenges you physically and mentally while encouraging mindfulness and awareness. It can be practiced at home or in the park; in a group or on your own. In other words, it's the ideal form of mental and physical therapy for the current moment, and guys like DJ are doing important work by spreading awareness.
Morgan Harper Nichols
Who? Morgan Harper Nichols (@morganharpernichols) is a musician, poet, artist, and songwriter who uses Instagram to spread positivity through storytelling .
Why Follow? Because Nichols combines her various talents to craft warm, touching, and inspirational art that she shares freely with the world. She has an uncanny ability to bring simple, heartfelt messages to life through illustration, and to amplify illustration with her words. A trip through her feed is guaranteed to make you feel more at-peace.
Humans of New York
Who? Humans of New York (@humansofny) is an Instagram account created by Brandon Stanton, pictured above. What began as a modest social experiment has blossomed into a worldwide repository of everyday wisdom.
Why Follow? Because we're missing human connection these days, and there's nothing more important to emotional and spiritual wellbeing. For many of us, self-care means being around the people we feel close to, the kind of people we can share deep, intimate feelings with and who are willing to share those feelings back. When that's not possible, the next best thing might be Humans of New York, where people from around the world open up their hearts and minds to the internet.
Live Green Healthy
Who? Healthy Recipe Inspiration, aka @livegreenhealthy, collects and shares healthy, vegetarian recipes from around the internet.
Why Follow? Because, believe it or not, what you put in your body has an impact on how you feel. If you've been alternating between McDonald's and Papa John's for the last eight months, you probably feel like shit. That's because your body (which includes your brain, remember) isn't getting the fuel it needs to make it happily through the day.
There's nothing wrong with indulging in a little junk food now and then -- in fact, that's its own form of self care! But enduring good health relies on meals that look more like this Instagram feed and less like the steaming pile of meat you Uber Eats-ed from your favorite BBQ joint last night.
Donte Colley
Who? Donte Colley (@donte.colley) is a Canadian Instagram sensation whose ad-libbed dances have brought smiles to countless faces.
Why Follow? Because Donte Colley's energy and his irrepressible enthusiasm are literally infectious. For real, why can't the coronavirus spread this kind of good-natured, down-to-earth charm instead of a deadly respiratory disease?? Self-care is all about subjecting yourself to things that make you smile -- I dare you to watch one of these videos without cracking a grin.