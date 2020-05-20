The Best Cars of the '90s

These days, '90s nostalgia is all the rage. The biggest trends of the 1990s have circled back around and infiltrated the fashion, design, and even multimedia spaces, and for good reason. It was a time of chic, classic silhouettes and color schemes, and styles that have proven to be timeless.

The same goes for '90s cars. The automobiles of the late-late 20th century, whether luxury or civilian, captured the effortlessness of the era. From the Ferrari F50 to the Mazda Miata, these are the 50 best '90s cars.