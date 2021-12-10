Ksoo believes he’s being mistreated by the Jacksonville police department.

In a video shared on his Instagram, it shows officers allegedly slamming him on the ground. The second image is a letter his grandmother sent to file a complaint. Although it reads there was no evidence of misconduct by a member of the department, Ksoo’s lawyers obtained the video.

“MODERN SLAVERY !!! Even Tho my Innocence is Being Proven, I’m still being Targeted & abused everyday while I’m in here ! These officers still have not been suspended or no consequences ! I’m fighting for my Life Mentally and physically !!!

No matter what they do to me they can’t keep an innocent man down #FreeMe ‼️”



An attorney representing the Jacksonville rapper, who last year was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of another aspiring artist from the same area, took to social media last week to maintain his client’s innocence.

Per Jacksonville news station WJXT, Miami-based attorney Christopher DeCoste claims Ksoo, real name Hakeem Robinson, doesn’t match the description of the suspect seen in a dashcam video running away from the muder scene.

DeCoste posted a series of images to Instagram, which he portrayed as a children’s book, under the title “JSO and the Wrongful Prosecution of Ksoo.”

“Jacksonville law enforcement can’t understand that Ksoo is innocent,” he wrote. “To help them understand, we put some of the important facts into one of the most understandable mediums, a children’s book. The actual book is being mailed to them. Free Ksoo!!!”

DeCoste notes that his client is much bigger than the suspect police captured in a dashcam video. Whereas officials described the shooter as “thin” and around 5-foot-10, Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds.

In an official statement to WJXT, DeCoste elaborated on his Instagram post. “The book isn’t meant to mock the case or court system,” he said. “Instead, it draws attention to law enforcement’s disregard of the obvious fact that Hakeem Robinson cannot physically be the shooter.”

DeCoste continued, “We’ve been saying this to law enforcement since day one but it’s falling on deaf ears because they want him to be guilty. Next, if Hakeem can’t physically be the shooter, then the snitch holding the first case together is lying. This same unreliable snitch is the only piece of evidence in the second case, which was only filed to frustrate Hakeem’s release after we won bond on the first case. Simply put, with the snitch lying in the first case he shouldn’t be trusted for the second case. Meanwhile Hakeem—an innocent young man with no prior felony convictions—is behind bars being violently mistreated.”

The proclamation arrives over a year after Robinson was arrested in September 2020 on charges in response to the death of Charles Quentin McCormick, Jr. Like Robinson, the 23-year-old McCormick, Jr. was a local rapper who performed under the name Lilbuck. On Jan. 15, 2020, McCormick was killed in a drive-by, the Florida Times-Union reported. The murder was witnessed by an off-duty police officer who saw two men gun down McCormick. The officer chased the suspects on foot but was unable to apprehend the killers.