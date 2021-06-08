An 18-year-old from Atlanta is on life support after her sister shot her in the face with a gun she didn’t think had bullets in it, police say.

Doctors say Dre’Naya Ponder has “no expectancy of survival” after her 24-year-old sister Taniyria Akias Holt shot her in a car in Miami Beach Sunday evening, according to the Miami Herald.

Holt waived her right to remain silent and admitted to the shooting, an arrest report that was released Monday reportedly shows. At around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, four women were in the car recording themselves when Holt was holding a gun that was owned by a woman named Ashley Burden in a 2019 Jaguar. Holt reportedly said she racked the gun when a round was ejected.

“Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm over to her sister, Ms. Ponder (who was sitting behind the driver), but accidentally shot her,” the report read. “The cellular phone being utilized by Ms. Ponder showed signs of the projectile having penetrated it as said projectile struck Ponder in the facial area, causing her injuries.”

Holt is facing charges of culpable negligence that inflicts personal injury and improper exhibition of firearms. If her sister dies, she will likely face manslaughter charges as well.