A 70-year-old Arkansas man who robbed a taco shop with a toy water gun in 1981 has been granted clemency 40 years after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press release on Thursday he will commute the sentence of Rolf Kaestel, making him eligible for parole.

“The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Rolf D. Kaestel, who was convicted in Sebastian County in 1981 for the above offenses, from a total of life in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible,” the press release read.

Kaestel was convicted on a charge of aggravated robbery and sentenced to life in prison in 1981 after he robbed a Fort Smith taco shop of $264. He was armed only with a water pistol.