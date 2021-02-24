One Arizona man went all out when trying to skip out on work.

Per the Associated Press, Coolidge police say that 19-year-old Brandon Soules falsely reported that he was kidnapped just to get out of his shift. Authorities responded to a call on Feb. 10 about a “male subject whose hands were bound behind his back with a belt and had a bandana stuffed in his mouth,” the police report states.

When they arrived, Soules told police that he was kidnapped in front of his home by two masked men who hit him in the head causing him to lose consciousness. He claimed that the faux captors drove him around before dropping him off at a water tower. Soules even brought his family into the story, alleging that he was kidnapped because his father had stashed large sums of money around the town.

The police investigated Soules’s claims but found no evidence to support them. The investigators say they went as far as to check surveillance video to corroborate his story, but there were no signs of it being true. As a result, Soules was arrested on Feb. 17 for filing a false police report. Upon his arrest, he admitted that he fabricated the story as an excuse to get out of work at The Tire Factory.

The teen has since been fired from The Tire Factory. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was forced to pay a $550 fine.