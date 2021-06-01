An Arizona man is being charged with killing a 64-year-old woman, after her body was found hidden inside a duffel bag in a storage unit for several months, CNN reports.

The man, 35-year-old Brett Daniel Puett, had been allegedly driving Debra Lynn Childers’ car around and taking money out of her bank account while she was missing. Her son reported her missing on May 12. Puett is being hit with multiple charges including second-degree murder, abandonment and concealment of a dead body, according to ABC 15.

Puett was booked in Mohave County Adult Detention Facility Friday, after investigators searched two of Childers’ storage lockers and found her body hidden inside a duffel bag. Puett had met Childers last summer, according to police, and she was shot and killed sometime in November when the pair were sharing a motel room in Kingman.

“[Her remains] appeared to have been inside the storage unit for several months,” Kingman police said in a press release Saturday. “Based on evidence and information investigators believe the body to be Debra Lynn Childers, however official identification must be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Police said they believe the relationship between Childers and Puett was platonic and that he has “admitted involvement in the killing and subsequent money withdrawals, as well as transporting and concealing her body.”