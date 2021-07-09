If you’ve tried buying a bicycle in Canada over the last year, you’ve likely found yourself spinning your wheels. With the pandemic forcing us to spend more time outdoors, demand for two-wheelers has skyrocketed with many shops unable to keep up.

However, AriZona—purveyors of those tall cans of iced tea that you could buy for a modest 99 cents back in the day—are coming through in the clutch. To promote the alcoholic iterations of their drinks, the company is selling some limited-edition bikes in Canada for a stupidly low price: you guessed it, 99 whole cents.

The bikes will be available starting July 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Image via Publicist

They’ll come in three different designs inspired by the flavours of their spiked beverages: the classic Hard Green Tea, as well as the new Hard Lemon Iced Tea and Hard Peach Iced Tea.

A press release says a limited number of bikes will become available throughout the day, and that you must be of legal drinking age in your province of residence to cop them. Purchasing and shipping is only available to those living in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Head to arizonahard.ca for a chance to grab one.