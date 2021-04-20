While Apple’s 4/20 event expectedly did not include any instances of well-timed cannabis ingestion, we were certainly inundated with a range of announcements from the extended Appleverse.

The Tim Cook-fronted company’s special Spring Loaded event, the announcement of which happened mere days ago, kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Ahead of the event, the speculative consensus was that consumers could potentially see everything from a rumored iMac redesign to a run of new iPad models. Both of those rumors proved to be sound.

We kept a close eye on the proceedings and continually updated this post with the most crucial highlights from Cook and company’s latest event. Read on for more.

Highlights

As usual, Tuesday’s event launched with a video message from Cook at Apple Park. At the top of his walk-and-talk, Cook touted the Apple company’s commitment to promoting environmentally conscious efforts, particularly amid Earth Day festivities.

From there, Cook turned the discussion to Apple Card, which will now allow spouses and partners to share and merge their credit lines to build credit equally. “It’s a game changer,” Cook said. “An Apple Card can now be used by anyone in your family over the age of 13.” This update, he added, will fall under the Apple Card Family umbrella.

Next month, the new Apple Podcast Subscriptions experience will roll out in 170 countries around the world. Among other features, Subscriptions will allow users to directly pay creators for their content.

A new purple colorway will join the iPhone 12 lineup, with pre-orders launching this Friday. Orders begin shipping on April 30.

The AirTag, a previously rumored update to the arsenal, was formally unveiled. AirTags are customizable and will institute extra safety features aimed atop barring unwanted tag detection. Pre-orders will launch Friday, with AirTag going for $29 for one and $99 for a group of four.

Ted Lasso fans got a special look at the impending second season of the feel-good comedy, which is set to debut on Apple TV+ this July.

Complete with an A12 bionic, the new generation of the Apple TV 4K marks the sixth iteration of the brand’s TV device. This new chapter in Apple’s 4K history will also feature a redesigned Siri remote that will be available this May. The new 4K device starts at $179, with shipping slated to start in May.

For its first redesign of the iMac in years, Apple didn’t mess around. The fresh take on the iMac boasts Apple Silicon on the inside and is just 11.5 millimeters thin. The M1 chip, notably, makes the new iMac much faster. And a 1080p camera should help Zooming or other video conference needs much smoother. Studio-quality mics, meanwhile, are also a top-tier feature, as is the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels. The new iMac comes in seven different colors (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver) and starts at $1299 for four colors, and $1499 for seven colors.

The M1 had another major appearance during Tuesday’s event with the unveiling of the new iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro boasts 5G connectivity. The 12.9-inch Pro also includes a Liquid Retina XDR display. Thunderbolt support is also now included, as is the new Center Stage feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed during video calls. The 12.9-inch model starts at $1099, with orders launching on April 30.

Get a closer look at AirTag, the new purple iPhone 12 colorway, the new Apple TV and remote, the new iMac, and more below. And for more info on the Apple fleet updates, click here.

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

Image via Apple

Image via Apple