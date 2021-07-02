Former Nashville police officer Andrew Delke pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, a Black man he shot during a foot chase in 2018.

The Tennessean reports that 27-year-old Delke accepted a three-year plea deal on Friday, which elicited intense emotional responses from Hambrick’s mother in the courtroom. “I hate you,” Hambrick’s mother, Vickie Hambrick, said. At one point, she reportedly attempted to knock over the table of the prosecution, and as a result, she was briefly removed from the room. The Hambrick family expressed their disagreement with a plea deal before Friday, but Judge Monte Watkins accepted the deal anyway.

The family claim they were not contacted or consulted before the hearing on Friday, and they didn’t know about the plea deal until it happened. "I have contempt for this system. I have contempt for this plea. I have contempt for the (Fraternal Order of Police). And I have a special contempt for Andrew Delke. May you all rot in hell," said attorney Joy Kimbrough, who read Vickie Hambrick's statement in court.

Delke was scheduled to go to trial, but the plea deal was reached just days before. This marks the first time a Nashville police officer has ever been charged with murder in a shooting that took place while they were on duty. “The reality is tonight for the first time ever a Nashville officer is going to bed in jail for killing a Black man," District Attorney General Glenn Funk said. "Nashville officers now know they will be held accountable for their actions."