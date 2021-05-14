Mysterious nooses that cropped up at an Amazon warehouse under construction in Connecticut are being investigated.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote that after the site developer, RC Anderson LLC, put in $25,000 for information on the disturbing discovery, Amazon has doubled the reward to $50,000, as the company is desperate to sort this situation out.

The first “hangman’s noose” was spotted dangling from one of the building’s beams on April 27, which prompted the developer to conduct safety meetings and anti-discrimination training for its employees. The next day, another rope was found on a beam, though police concluded that it was “not a noose.” However, a day later, on April 29, five more ropes “that could be interpreted as nooses” were discovered to be dangling from various floors in the fulfillment center.

Authorities have come up with zero leads or suspects in their investigation. The ropes are being studied at a crime lab. An Amazon rep says the company “remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago.” The rep continued, “Hate, racism and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”