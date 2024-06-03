Colorado Police Credit Man’s Chain as 'Likely The Only Reason' He Survived Shooting: 'He Lodged A Bullet'

Police in Colorado are crediting a man’s choice of jewelry with having quite literally saved his life in a shooting.

In a recent press release, the Commerce City Police Department shared a photo of a bloodied chain necklace belonging to a man they say was shot with a .22 caliber bullet "during an argument" late last month. The nature of that argument was not specified, but the chain, which police estimate was roughly "10 millimeters in width," is explicitly cited as what stopped the bullet from fully entering the man’s neck.

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet—but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," police said, adding that the chain is "likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive."