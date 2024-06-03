Colorado Police Credit Man’s Chain as 'Likely The Only Reason' He Survived Shooting: 'He Lodged A Bullet'

Police in Colorado are crediting a man’s choice of jewelry with having quite literally saved his life in a shooting.
In a recent press release, the Commerce City Police Department shared a photo of a bloodied chain necklace belonging to a man they say was shot with a .22 caliber bullet "during an argument" late last month. The nature of that argument was not specified, but the chain, which police estimate was roughly "10 millimeters in width," is explicitly cited as what stopped the bullet from fully entering the man’s neck.
"We'd say he really dodged a bullet—but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," police said, adding that the chain is "likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive."
The victim of the shooting is said to have sustained a mere puncture wound, while the suspect, who was not named in the initial news release, has since been arrested and is reported to be facing attempted homicide charges in connection with the May shooting.
As for the exact make of the lucky chain in question, police pointed out that they hadn’t determined the type of metal used in its creation. Speculative comments on the department’s Facebook page, however, noted that the necklace was likely stainless steel.
"So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff," police added.
Complex has reached out to the Commerce City Police Department for comment. This story may be updated.