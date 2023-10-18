Israel Is Bombing Gaza in Response to Hamas Attacks: What Is Happening and Why?

How has Israel responded?

As of Oct. 16, per an AP News report, the Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed (with over 700 children) and 13,000 wounded since Israel began its response. Among the dead were 11 Palestinian journalists, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, though it is unknown if they're dead or alive.

At one point, more than a million people were being told to evacuate by Israel's military. The sheer logistical improbability of such an evacuation was quickly pointed out, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying this was "extremely dangerous" and "simply not possible" in some instances. In some cases, people who were told to evacuate to avoid Israeli airstrikes were still killed in Israeli airstrikes.

"We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza, so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need," Guterres told the press on Oct. 13. "Even wars have rules. International humanitarian law and human rights law must be respected and upheld; civilians must be protected and also never used as shields."

The aforementioned Human Rights Watch report from 2021 adds greater context on the situation in Gaza, specifically, prior to the events of Oct. 2023. At the time, most of the water in the region was believed to be "unfit for human consumption."

The availability of water has also been a key facet of the latest developments, with Israeli officials telling Axios on Oct. 15 that the water supply to those in the southern Gaza Strip region had "resumed" following a push from President Joe Biden. Earlier, Israel had cut off water in the area as part of its response to the taking of hostages by Hamas.

On Monday, Oct. 16, United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told CNN that “not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a liter of fuel” has been allowed into Gaza for the past eight days and people were growing desperate.

On Oct 17, the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing around 500 people in what was initially reported to have been an Israeli airstrike. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did pin the blame on a misfired Hamas rocket, an MSNBC reporter pointed out that it's unlikely a misfired rocket could inflict such damage and that the IDF had a history of lying. According to the World Health Organization, the hospital was one of 20 facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military. Relatedly, Israel has carried out 51 attacks against healthcare facilities in Gaza since the start of the conflict.

Israeli historian and genocide scholar Raz Segal has spoken out against Israel's war in Gaza saying, "We're seeing the combination of genocidal acts with special intent. This is indeed a textbook case of genocide."

As for how Israelis feel about the Hamas attack that began this war, a recently released poll suggested that the majority of Jewish Israelis blame Netanyahu.