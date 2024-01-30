Meet These Extraordinary FOOD HEROES in Our New Documentary Series

Welcome to FOOD HEROES, First We Feast's new documentary series that highlights the extraordinary individuals and trailblazing organizations using food as a catalyst for social change. By revolutionizing food culture in their own communities, these 'heroes' are inspiring positive change on a national level. In places like North Philadelphia, Down North Pizzeria lives by the motto "Slingin' Pies and Saving Lives." The crew at Down North fights mass incarceration by exclusively hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to make their iconic Detroit-style pizza. In providing new opportunities for their employees, Down North spreads the gospel of "Need Justice, Knead Dough." In East L.A., former gang-member Jorge Urrea found redemption from the streets by selling fruit, becoming L.A'.s most beloved frutero. His stand, 'Pushin Fruits LA,' is a testament not only to his hustle, but his drive to inspire the young kids to improve their lives. And in Orange County, the Latino Muslim Unity coalition, led by Rida Hamida, is "breaking tortillas" and bridging cultural gaps with their #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque initiative. This powerful movement brings Latino and Muslim communities together over halal tacos in an effort to reframe their narratives and create positive social, cultural, and economic change. Tune in for the series premiere Tuesday Feb 6th!